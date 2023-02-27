Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $75.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.67.
Five9 Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Five9 stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $121.17.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
