Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1,740.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.89. 774,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,321. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

