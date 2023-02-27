Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.