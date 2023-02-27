freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Trading Up 0.6 %

FRA:FNTN opened at €23.64 ($25.15) on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($35.02). The business’s 50-day moving average is €21.99 and its 200 day moving average is €21.23.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.