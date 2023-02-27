Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issues Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of FRPT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 618,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,743. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $118.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,691,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Freshpet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,828,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,156,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

