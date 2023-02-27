Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. 2,586,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,260. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $301.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,341,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

