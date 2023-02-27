Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0409 on Major Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $285.14 million and $107.06 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

