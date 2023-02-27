Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) PT Raised to $99.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.17.
Garmin Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE GRMN opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
