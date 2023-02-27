Gary B. Smith Sells 3,541 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

