Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.40

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.40 and last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on GECFF. AlphaValue lowered shares of Gecina to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49.

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

