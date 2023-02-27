General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 699.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in General Mills were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 361,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

