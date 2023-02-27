Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Acquires £49,723.42 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) insider Alison Henriksen bought 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,999 ($36.12) per share, with a total value of £49,723.42 ($59,878.88).

Genus Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GNS stock opened at GBX 2,840 ($34.20) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,580.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,941.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,819.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Genus plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,186 ($26.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,364 ($40.51).

Genus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 5,161.29%.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

