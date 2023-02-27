George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Desjardins cut George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$191.00.

George Weston stock traded down C$2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$171.09. 70,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$135.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$170.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$160.55.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

