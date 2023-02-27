Gifto 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.13 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $78.49 million and approximately $20.13 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

