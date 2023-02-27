GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.36. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.