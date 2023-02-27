Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 143.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 433,200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.1% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 339,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 127.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 392,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 219,760 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.