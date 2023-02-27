Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Citigroup

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

