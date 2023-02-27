Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 630 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 630 ($7.59) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLEN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.83) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.92) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.50) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.74) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 615 ($7.41).

GLEN stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 492.15 ($5.93). The company had a trading volume of 21,316,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,429,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 539.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 515.93. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.04). The company has a market capitalization of £62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

