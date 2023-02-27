Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. 37 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Health & Wellness ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFIT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 299,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 6,046.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

