Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. 37 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.
