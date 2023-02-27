Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of GLBS opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.24.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 23.20%.
Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Company Profile
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Recommended Stories
