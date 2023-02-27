Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLBS opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

