Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 77050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Granada Gold Mine Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

