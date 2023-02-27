Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRPH. Bank of America cut shares of Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Graphite Bio by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

