Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GRPH. SVB Leerink lowered Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Graphite Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Graphite Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Graphite Bio

About Graphite Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

