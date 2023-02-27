Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Gray Television Stock Up 3.6 %

Gray Television stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

