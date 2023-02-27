Gregory R. Chemnitz Sells 2,423 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MTRN traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $109.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.12. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Materion by 100,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Materion by 30.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTRN. StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

