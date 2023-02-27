GXChain (GXC) Tops One Day Volume of $2,380.44

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $34.89 million and approximately $2,380.44 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

