GXChain Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $1,729.13 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007378 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004412 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

