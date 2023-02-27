Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

