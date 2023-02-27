Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 1.3 %
Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.50.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
