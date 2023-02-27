Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.30)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Harsco also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.52)-($0.23) EPS.
Harsco Trading Down 4.8 %
NYSE:HSC opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $640.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. Harsco has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
