Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Harsco (NYSE:HSCGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.30)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Harsco also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.52)-($0.23) EPS.

Harsco Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:HSC opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $640.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. Harsco has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 50.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth $145,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Harsco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Harsco in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Further Reading

