Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.30)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Harsco also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.52)-($0.23) EPS.

Harsco Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:HSC opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $640.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. Harsco has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harsco Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 50.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth $145,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Harsco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Harsco in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Further Reading

