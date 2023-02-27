Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.52)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. Harsco also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.30)-($0.23) EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Harsco Stock Down 4.8 %
Harsco stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $640.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.
Institutional Trading of Harsco
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harsco (HSC)
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Sigs Of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.