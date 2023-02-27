Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.52)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. Harsco also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.30)-($0.23) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Harsco Stock Down 4.8 %

Harsco stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $640.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Harsco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Harsco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,001,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 213,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Harsco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harsco by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201,034 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 152,162 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

