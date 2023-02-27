Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.30–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.52–$0.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Performance

Harsco stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 726,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,665. Harsco has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harsco by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Harsco by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.