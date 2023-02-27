Head to Head Review: Brambles (BMBLF) versus Its Rivals

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Brambles to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Brambles Competitors -2.42% -14.79% 0.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brambles and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles N/A N/A 9.61 Brambles Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,054.04

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brambles’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Brambles. Brambles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

31.2% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brambles pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 976.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brambles and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A Brambles Competitors 740 3852 5972 103 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Brambles’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brambles has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Brambles rivals beat Brambles on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment is composed of North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India. The CHEP Asia-Pacific segment consists of the Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India. The Corporate segment refers to BXB Digital. The company was founded by Walter Edwin Bramble in 1875 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

