HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Purchased by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair comprises approximately 9.1% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of HF Sinclair worth $32,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of DINO stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,846. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $66.19.
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 7.65%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.
HF Sinclair Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.
HF Sinclair Company Profile
HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.
Read More
