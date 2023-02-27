Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $18.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- DocuSign Stock Clobbered by Sell Rating, Buying Opportunity?
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Sigs Of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.