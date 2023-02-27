Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $18.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

