Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 434 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $831.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $824.11 and its 200 day moving average is $786.33. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

