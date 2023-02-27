Horizon Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $480.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

