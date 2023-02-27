Horizon Investments LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

