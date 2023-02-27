Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 8,047 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

MDLZ opened at $65.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

