Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 1.4 %
Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.18. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile
Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.
