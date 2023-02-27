Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 495,609 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after buying an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after buying an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.