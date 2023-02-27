Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00.
About Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
