ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ICU Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.75-7.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of ICUI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,183. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -113.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.55.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 23.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

