Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $249.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.53.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $196.59 on Monday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,769 shares of company stock worth $1,582,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Natixis grew its position in Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 19,917 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 255,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,579,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.