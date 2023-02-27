IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $967.14 million, a PE ratio of -45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

