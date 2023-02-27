ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 1,351,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,094,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

