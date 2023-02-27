Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 11,692 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,493,302.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,310 shares in the company, valued at $35,928,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $623,950.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $147,806.56.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76.

On Friday, December 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $67,191.48.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $127.01. 448,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,293. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.30, a P/E/G ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $142.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.