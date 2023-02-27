Insider Buying: Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Purchases 14,388 Shares of Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) insider Scott Mac Meekin acquired 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £9,927.72 ($11,955.35).

Trifast Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Trifast stock traded up GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 69.25 ($0.83). The stock had a trading volume of 661,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,900. Trifast plc has a 1 year low of GBX 46.70 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.50 ($1.69). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. The company has a market capitalization of £94.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,332.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Trifast’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Trifast

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.