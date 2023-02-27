Insider Buying: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,395,588 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

VYGR stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Voyager Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

