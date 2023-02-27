Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $123.53. 4,997,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,900,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.