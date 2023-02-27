Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 1,646 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,995.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Eisele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $46,587.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.16. 2,249,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

