Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 1,646 Shares of Stock

Feb 27th, 2023

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,995.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Eisele also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 30th, Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $46,587.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.16. 2,249,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

